Michael Porter Jr. to undergo back surgery; will likely miss Mizzou basketball season
COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri freshman basketball player Michael Porter Jr. will have back surgery Tuesday and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.
The school issued a statement on Twitter, saying Porter will have a microdiscectomy on his L3 and L4 discs. The timetable for recovery and rehab will keep Porter out for three to four months.
The school said Porter should make a full recovery.
Porter, widely considered to be a top recruit in the country, only played the first two minutes of the Mizzou season opener on November 10 before going down with an injury.