Missing Alton woman found dead in pond

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – An Alton woman who went missing Monday was found dead the next morning after her car was located in a pond some 10 miles away.

According to Captain T. Mike Dixon, a spokesman for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the family of Kristen Luebbert reported her missing Monday evening. They told deputies she left her home in rural Alton around 1:30 a.m. and had not been seen since.

At around 1:30 a.m. the following morning, Dixon said observers indicated a vehicle may have crashed into a small farm pond near the intersection of Fosterburg Road and Rush Lane.

The sheriff’s office responded, along with the Fosterburg Fire Department, the Alton Volunteer Emergency Corp, the Hillsboro Fire Department Dive Team, and Team Watters Sonar Search and Recovery.

The search party located Luebbert’s vehicle–a 2004 Hyunbdai Sante Fe–in the pond. Luebbert was inside the vehicle.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office pronounced Luebbert dead at the scene.

While the case remains under investigation, Dixon said foul play is not suspected.