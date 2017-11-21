Police: 1 dead in gas station shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERKELEY, MO – The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at a BP gas station on North Hanley Road in Berkeley Missouri. Police say a call for help came in from the gas station around 8:30 pm Tuesday night to the Berkeley Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers discovered a male victim inside the station suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Police believe the victim was shot outside of gas station, possibly on the parking lot before entering the building and collapsing inside.

The victim was later declared dead at the scene.

The Berkeley Police Department has requested that St. Louis County take over the homicide investigation.

If you have any information related to this case, please call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).