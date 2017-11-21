× Pope Francis names bishop for Jefferson City Diocese

WICHITA, KS – Pope Francis has appointed a Kansas priest as the new bishop of the Catholic diocese of Jefferson City, Missouri. Rev. W. Shawn McKnight, currently pastor at the Church of the Magdalen in Wichita, will succeed Bishop John Gaydos, who is retiring after having been bishop in Jefferson City since 1997.

Archbishop Robert Carlson released the following statement:

“I am extremely grateful to Bishop Gaydos for his many years of priestly service to the people of Missouri, both in the Archdiocese of St. Louis and the Diocese of Jefferson City. The people of Jefferson City are blessed to have had a man such as Bishop Gaydos as their shepherd. They are equally blessed to now receive a man of Bishop-designate McKnight’s quality and dedication. I congratulate him on his new appointment and I ask God to grant both Bishop-elect McKnight and Bishop Gaydos many years of continued, fruitful service leading the souls to the joy of the Gospel.”

The Jefferson City diocese serves more than 81,000 Catholics.