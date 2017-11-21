× Shiloh parents accused of beating infant child

SHILOH, Ill. – The St. Clair County Assistant State’s Attorney charged a Shiloh couple Tuesday with battering their infant daughter and later claiming they found her in that condition.

According to Shiloh Deputy Police Chief Gary McGill, officers were called to Memorial Hospital East just before 5:40 a.m. on November 20 in reference to a possible child abuse case. Medical personnel explained the child, less than a month old, suffered very serious injuries.

Police met with the person who brought the child to the hospital. That individual claimed to have found the infant inside a dumpster.

McGill said officers eventually determined this individual was the child’s father and that the child was never left in a dumpster.

During the course of their investigation, Shiloh police found the child’s mother hiding in the backseat of the father’s car. Both of these individuals, identified as 21-year-old Matthew Espino-Tonche and 19-year-old Elyssa Arellano, were taken into custody, interviewed, and later arrested.

Espino-Tonche and Arellano were both charged with one count of aggravated battery to a child with great bodily harm and one count of causing a child to be endangered. They remain in custody at the St. Clair County Jail on $250,000 bond each.