South St. Louis man shot while standing on his porch

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot Monday morning outside his home in south city, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said.

According to a police spokesperson, the shooting occurred just before 9:10 a.m. in the 4500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue; that’s in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was shot in the leg while standing on his porch. He was rushed to a local hospital and said to be in stable condition.

Police have not released any details possible suspects.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact St. Louis police at 314-231-1212 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.