Two Missouri locations make list of top US Fall attractions

ST. LOUIS, MO — Two spots in Missouri make Trip Advisor’s list of the top 25 Fall Seasonal Attractions.

Coming in at 7th on the list is the Gateway Arch. The site says that, “A visit to St. Louis isn’t complete without standing at the nation’s tallest monument. That attraction is only going to get better when the renovations are complete.”

Number eleven on the list is Silver Dollar City in Branson which features six world-class festivals, 30 thrilling rides and attractions, plus 40 live shows daily.

The top US attraction for this fall is the Grand Canyon.