Uber covered up hack of millions of customers', drivers' personal info

Bloomberg is reporting that hackers stole the personal data of 57 million customers and drivers from Uber Technologies and that the company hid the hack for more than a year.

The company told Bloomberg Tuesday that compromised data from the October 2016 attack included names, email addresses, and phone numbers of 50 million Uber riders around the world. Personal information of about 7 million drivers was also accessed. No Social Security numbers, credit card details, trip location info, or other data were taken.

Uber did not report the incident, but paid hackers $100,000 to delete the data and keep the breach quiet. The company believes the information was never used. They declined to identify the attackers.

