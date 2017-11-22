× Des Moines considers site for building police station

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ Des Moines officials are considering the contaminated site of a closed manufacturing plant for a new police station.

The officials say the station is likely the best option for developing the property, which has long been mired in legal battles with the Environmental Protection Agency. Officials say the Dico Inc. soil is laced with chemicals, and buildings on the property include hazardous materials. Ongoing monitoring would be required there, once buildings are torn down and the area is cleared for construction.

The four-story, $160 million station would replace the existing station, which officials say will soon be too small to accommodate the growing department.

The city hasn’t budgeted $160 million for the station, nor listed it in the five-year capital plan, so the project could take years to realize.