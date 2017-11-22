× Ferguson leaders wonder if monitor worth cost

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) _ Ferguson, Missouri, has paid nearly a half-million dollars to the monitor team overseeing its police and court reforms, but city leaders question what they’ve gotten for their money especially after the departure of the original lead monitor.

Washington attorney Clark Kent Ervin resigned in September as lead monitor overseeing the consent agreement between the U.S. Department of Justice and Ferguson, the St. Louis suburb where Michael Brown was fatally shot by a police officer in 2014. Boston attorney Natashia Tidwell now leads the monitor team.

The mayor says Ervin failed to follow through on promises to open an office in Ferguson and to survey residents. The city attorney says his departure has slowed reforms, including a court audit.

Ervin did not respond to phone and email messages seeking comment.