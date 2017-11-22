Keeping your pets safe during Thanksgiving dinner

ST. LOUIS – Dr. Kelly Ryan, director at the Animal Medical Center of Mid-America, visits Fox 2 News in the Morning to reiterate that holiday meals are for humans and not their pets. Dogs have sensitive stomachs, so Dr. Ryan explains the types of problems that can occur if our four-legged friends eat some Thanksgiving table scraps.