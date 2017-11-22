× Margie’s Money Saver: Surprise sale at Kate Spade online

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _It’s a special surprise sale on select Kate Spade handbags and more. Now through Saturday, get some deep discounts on everything from a variety of handbags to wallets and wristlets.

All sales are final and you will have to enter your email address to get access. Shippings adds $5 or is free on orders over $99.

To shop visit: https://surprise.katespade.com/on/demandware.store/Sites-KateSale-Site/en_US/Search-Show?cgid=ks-view-all