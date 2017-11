Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The roads are crowded this time of the year. Traffic deaths increase as well.

Fatal crashes for drivers 65 and up rose 8.2 percent in Missouri last year. When is it time for them to surrender the car keys?

Pat Cook, a registered nurse with MediNurse, visits FOX 2 News in the Morning with some help on how to have that talk.

For more information, visit www.MediNurse.com or call 314-781-2800.