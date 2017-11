Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Today is one of the busiest days for air travel. Airlines predict a three percent rise in air travel over last year because ticket prices are the cheapest they've been in four years.

St. Louis Lambert-International Airport expects more than 21,000 passengers today and even more on Sunday.

The TSA suggests arriving at the airport two hours before your flight and d don't wrap your holiday gifts.