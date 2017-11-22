“Mystery Man” pays for police officers’ lunches at local deli

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, MO - There is such thing as a free lunch, thanks to the generosity of a local man.

The man pays for sandwiches for local police officers at Protzel’s Deli in Clayton.

And while his identity is unknown to some, his agenda is not.

“My ruling is, if you take care of people like that, you’ll get it back 10-fold,” he said.

The “Mystery Man” has been covering the cost of officers’ lunches for well over a year. Each month, he contributes a certain amount of money to the deli to pay for sandwiches.

Local police departments are grateful for his generosity.

“We see a lot of negativity in our job. Bad accidents. Domestic-related issues. Assaults. Burglaries. Robberies. So it’s always nice on the other side of that job, when we’re not dealing with those types of calls – and we go somewhere and we see people thanking us,” St. Louis County Police Spokesman Sgt. Shawn McGuire said.

Does the Sergeant know the identity of the Mystery Man?”

“I don’t. I don’t know who it is,” McGuire laughed.

Some officers do know who the generous donor is, and have thanked him.

“Some of them have figured it out. I’ll have to say, once in a while, they’ll just stop and they’ll just give me a thumbs up, or they’ll come over and shake my hand,” he said.

No matter his identity, law enforcement officers say the simple gesture goes a long way.

“That’s really cool to think about. And it really touches our hearts,” McGuire said.