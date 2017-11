Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - With so many family members getting together for the upcoming holidays, now could be a great time to learn about hereditary health conditions.

Did you know that Thanksgiving is recognized as National Family Health History Day? It's an interesting concept and could improve how you live.

Dr. Erin Linnenbringer, Siteman Cancer Center Health Behavior Expert, visits FOX 2 News in the Morning to talk about ways to start and conduct the conversation with family.