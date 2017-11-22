Police searching for suspect in Walgreens armed robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE, IL – A Collinsville Walgreens was robbed Wednesday afternoon. Police say a male suspect walked in, pulled his coat over his face and went to the register to buy cigarettes. He then pulled out a gun and demanded money.

It happened around 2:30 pm at the Walgreens store on Beltline Road.

Police say this is the man police are looking for, he grabbed an unknown amount of cash from the register once it was open.

He's pictured wearing a black or gray colored coat, red skull cap with what is believed to be a Chicago Bulls logo.

Police say he's in his mid-30's, around 5 feet 9 inches tall, and 170 pounds.

The suspect was last seen in a white Chevy venture minivan.

Police believed the suspect is a frequent customer, having been captured on surveillance video on November 16th and November 18th.

Collinsville police are releasing the surveillance photos hoping someone will recognize the man is and turn him in.

If you have any information on this case, please call the Collinsville Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.