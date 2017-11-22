Shots fired at Lake St. Louis apartment building causes gas leak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Someone fired shots into a vacant apartment in Lake St. Louis late Wednesday night, causing a natural gas leak. No one was injured by the gunfire.

Police received several 911 calls about seven to 10 shots fired into one of the buildings in the Cedar Lake apartment complex on Twin Lake Drive.

Lt. Josh Gilliam, with the Lake St. Louis Police Department says one of the bullets actually struck a gas meter on the outside of the building. The Wentzville Fire Protection District, Lake St. Louis Fire Protection District and Spire, formerly Laclede Gas, all responded to the scene and rendered that gas meter safe.

There is no information on who fired the shots.