ST. LOUIS, Mo. _St. Louisans are preparing to celebrate a time-honored tradition in the city's oldest neighborhoods.

The 42nd annual Soulard Holiday Parlour Tour invites guests to travel through Soulard and explore seven of the neighborhood's historic homes, all decked in their holiday best. This year's tour will be held on Saturday, December 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, December 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Individual tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the event. Advance reservations are encouraged for a preferred tour time slot. For tickets, visit http://www.soulard.org.

The Soulard Holiday Parlour Tour begins with festivities, food, and music at the tour center, Gene Slay's Girls & Boy's Club of St. Louis, located at 2524 South 11th Street. Visitors of the tour will be able to travel in comfort between featured homes on heated shuttles as local guides tell the story of Soulard's rich history. Guests will also have the chance to meet with the homeowners and hear about life in a historic Soulard home and the restoration efforts that tend to go along with it.

The Soulard Restoration Group reports that Soulard is the oldest surviving, active and walkable neighborhood west of the Mississippi River. The Parlour Tour is one of the Soulard Restoration Group's biggest fundraisers. All proceeds from the tour will be used to fund future projects in the Soulard neighborhood. Visit http://www.soulard.org for more information.

