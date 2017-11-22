Staunton sisters killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-55 in Hamel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMEL, Il. _The site of a deadly multi- vehicle crash is finally clear, eight hours after the accident. Two sisters from Staunton were killed and 12 others were hurt in the wreck that happened 6:15 p.m. Tuesday along southbound Interstate 55 near mile maker 27.

The sisters were 17 and 20-years-old.

Witnesses tell Illinois State Police a tractor trailer headed south on I-55 hit seven other vehicles at highway speeds.

The scene wasn't clear until 2:15 a.m.

