Thanksgiving dinners outside of home gaining in popularity

WEBSTER GROVES, MO - Turkeys will be cooking overnight at some St. Louis area establishments.

They’ll be ready for pickup in the morning.

The Highway 61 Roadhouse and Kitchen is one of those establishment.

They prepare dozens of Thanksgiving dinners that customers will take home tomorrow morning.

Jeff Blackwood is general manager of the restaurant. He said “Never get tired of turkey.”

He and his co-workers at Highway 61 Roadhouse will put in 150 man-hours preparing dozens of dinners for families.

Bill Kunz owns the restaurant, he said, “It’s become more and more popular every year and it’s because of the simplicity of it. People can come in and pick up their meal I mean it takes hours and hours to make a Thanksgiving dinner.”

They offer either smoked or fried birds, with more people wanting them fried. Plus, they sell pies and side dishes. Blackwood added, “It’s lot of work but we do it enjoy it.”

Just down the road at Freddie’s Market business was winding down after a very busy day. Larry Bononi owns the store, “Crazy, been crazy been yesterday and crazy today.” He said the store has been in the family for 90 years.”

Bononi sells his grandmother’s recipe cranberry relish, homemade gravy, they make it by the gallon, another hot seller is his wife’s homemade pumpkin bread. The Amish turkey and the one that’s pasture raised continue to gain in popularity. Bononi said, “It’s a fresher bird, it’s a meatier bird and it has a lot better flavor to it.”

He said his market will become busy again in about ten days when people begin hosting holiday parties at their homes and businesses.