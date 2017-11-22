Thanksgiving travel up at St. Louis Lambert Airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Lambert International Airport is a seeing a steady stream of holiday travelers Wednesday. Everyone has the same thing on their mind, Thanksgiving.

Thousands are expected to make their way to the airport as Americans across the country have started the holiday season travel period.

While airlines all across the country are predicting a 3 percent jump in air travel compared to last year. Airport officials are also expecting a 7 percent increase in departing passengers.

Today will be the second busiest day of the Thanksgiving holiday weekend for St. Louis Lambert International Airport with more than 21,000 check-ins expected, and Sunday will be the peak day with over 23,000 checking in for flights.

According to AAA, airfares are 23 percent cheaper than last Thanksgiving, with ticket prices cheapest they`ve been since 2013.