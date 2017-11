DES PERES, MO – The Des Peres Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a Walgreens located on Manchester Road. The robbery happened Wednesday around 6:20 pm when a suspect armed with a silver hand gun robbed a clerk at the store.

The suspect took an undetermined amount of cash and was last seen running westbound on Manchester Road.

If you have any information this case, you are urged to call the Des Peres Police Department at 314-835-6200.