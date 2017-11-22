We have a winner in the Queen of Hearts drawing, sort of

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVISTON, I L - There was one big winner for the Queen of Hearts drawing in Aviston, IL Wednesday. A woman in California won the jackpot at the American Legion Post Wednesday night, with a catch. She wasn’t present at the drawing, so she only wins half of the jackpot, a little over $500,000. The rest of the jackpot will be rolled over to a drawing in March of 2018.

The jackpot for Wednesday’s night drawing was worth over $1,089,989 dollars.

Some gambling critics have shut down Queen of Hearts drawings in other communities because they did not obtain the proper licenses.

One beneficiary of the Queen of Hearts drawing tonight, were the Shriners, they received a $10,000 donate to help replace toys lost the 5-alarm warehouse fire last week.