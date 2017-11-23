× 3 charged in April slaying of Chicago area Lyft driver

CHICAGO (AP) _ Three Chicago area teenagers have been charged with first-degree murder in the April shooting death of a Lyft driver.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the Maywood Police Department says the two 19-year-old suspects were identified as Maywood residents Trevon Thomas and Denarvis Mendenhall. The name of the third suspect _ also a Maywood resident _ was not released because he is 16 years old. The release says that Thomas and the 16-year-old were arrested earlier this month and Mendenhall was arrested on Wednesday.

The three were charged in the April 26 shooting death of 53-year-old Lyft driver Adaranijo Adekunte of Des Plaines.

Police say all are being held without bond in the Cook County Jail. It was not immediately known if they have retained attorneys.