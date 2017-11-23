× Brass Rail Steakhouse Thanksgiving Day deliveries

O’FALLON, Mo. _For several days, volunteers have been cooking and preparing a big Thanksgiving feast at the Brass Rail Steakhouse (4601 State Highway K, O’Fallon 63368) to feed more than six thousand people.

The tradition began five years ago when restaurant owner Scott Ellinger cooked up a hot meal for 89 people on Thanksgiving Day. Since then, the demand has continued to grow, and Ellinger continues to fund the Thanksgiving Day meals for those in need.

Now in its sixth year, more than 600 volunteers will deliver food today to 5,000 families in need beginning at 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning (Nov. 23).

“It’s children in shelters, it’s women in shelters. It’s churches that are trying to find people that are living in tents under overpasses. That’s who we’re feeding,” said Ellinger. “Sometimes giving back is just giving somebody a little hope that it doesn’t have to stay the way it is and that you can change it.’”

Ellinger’s team will also serve more than 1,000 meals to veterans, first responders, and families in need inside his restaurant on Thanksgiving Day. The restaurant will be open from 10:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.

No reservations required.​

