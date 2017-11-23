Carjackers greet U.S. soldier home for Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A U.S. soldier returned home for Thanksgiving only to be greeted by gunmen in the streets of St. Louis.

Armando Valenzuela was robbed Wednesday night while getting ready for the big family day. His visit to St. Louis was supposed to be a break from his service in the military

“An SUV pulls up, guys come out with guns held up, and asked me for basically all my stuff," Valenzuela said. "I told them chill out. I was going to hand them, you know, I’m handing them everything over. I’m just complying.”

The robbery took place at about 2 a.m. on Vermont near Eichelberger. Several young men jumped out and put their guns in Valenzuela’s face.

“The first thing that came to my mind is 'I don’t have my weapon on me,' so I’m kind of pissed that I’m about to get robbed right now and I can’t defend myself. But at the same time I was like, 'Well, you know I’m just going to comply as much as I can,'” he said.

Valenzuela said he thought the robbery was over after he handed over his walled. Then they found his car keys.

“They were just hitting the unlock button and they saw that it was the Corolla,” he said.

Neighbors were too scared to talk on camera. One man said he was recently robbed walking home.

Valenzuela said police had a possible suspect. He got in a car with two St. Louis police officers to go look at a line up.

He’s still looking for his vehicle: a 2016 Toyota Corolla with Georgia plates. It’s silver and has a brake light that’s out.​