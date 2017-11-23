× City officials in Iowa disagree over noise ordinance change

DUBQUE, Iowa (AP) _ Officials in an eastern Iowa city are divided over whether high school and college stadiums should be exempt from a noise ordinance.

The Telegraph Herald reports that the Dubuque City Council rescinded a vote on the proposed ordinance change this week so that officials could more clearly define the exemption.

Some members say the amendment would restrict residents who live near stadiums from addressing excessive noise levels. Others argue that the ordinance will interfere with marching band practice.

A city attorney says the exemption will permit noise from campus events within stadiums, including marching bands, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

Council members will consider the matter again during a Dec. 4 meeting.

___

Information from: Telegraph Herald