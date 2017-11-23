× Fire at Metra station in Wheaton

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) _ A fire at the Metra station in Wheaton has forced Metra to close the ticket office.

WLS-TV in Chicago reports that firefighters were called to respond to the blaze Wednesday night at the station on West Front Street that runs trains with the Union Pacific West line. They say the fire started in a storage room where the furnace is located but that the cause remains under investigation. They say nobody was in the building at the time.

Metra says that trains will continue to stop at the station on Thursday but the ticket office is closed.