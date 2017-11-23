× Kansas City police: officer severely hurt after jail attack

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Kansas City police say a corrections officer was assaulted by a prisoner at the Jackson County Regional Correctional Center and is in critical condition.

The Kansas City Star reports police were dispatched to a local hospital Wednesday night in response to an assault. A supervisor told police that the corrections officer was in the jail when he was attacked.

The newspaper reported that the officer suffered life-threatening injuries.