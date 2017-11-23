× Man pleads guilty to illegal manufacture of steroids

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) _ A northwest Iowa man has pleaded guilty to illegally manufacturing anabolic steroids.

Prosecutors say 23-year-old James Nhan, of Orange City, entered the plea Monday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City. Court documents say Nhan admitted that, from late 2014 until Dec. 15, 2015, he manufactured anabolic steroids and intended to distribute some to various customers.

Experts say anabolic steroids are considered controlled substances that are related to testosterone and promote the growth of skeletal muscle and the development of male sexual characteristics.

Nhan’s sentencing date has not yet been set.