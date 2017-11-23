× Missouri day care hopes to end cycle of poverty

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ A St. Louis day care center hopes to break the cycle of poverty by providing services for both parents and children.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that SouthSide Early Childhood Center offers free resources such as health and developmental screenings for children, and classes for parents.

Parents can learn how to cook, save money and build credit. Parents also have access to donation bins of clothes, shoes and books.

SouthSide provides early care and education for children ages 6 weeks through 5 years. About 80 percent of kids qualify for federal Head Start funding and can attend the center for free. The center also raises about $1 million annually to help fund its operations.

There are usually 100 families on the center’s waitlist.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch