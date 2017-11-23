× Missouri Southern student dies following I-55 accident that killed sisters

HAMEL, Ill. – A sophomore at Missouri Southern State University died Thursday days after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 in southern Illinois, which claimed the lives of two sisters.

University officials said Vivian Vu died around 1 p.m. as a result of injuries suffered in the accident.

Vu was one of six Missouri Southern students and a professor traveling back to Joplin from a Model UN Conference in Chicago. A tractor-trailer ran into several cars on southbound I-55 at high-speed – eight vehicles in total.

Vu attended Missouri Southern after graduating magna cum laude from Joplin High School in 2016.

The accident also claimed the lives of sisters Madisen and Hailey Bertels.