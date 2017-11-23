Shoppers out in full force ahead of Black Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FENTON, Mo. – Black Friday shoppers were out in full force searching for major sales. Alton police had to add extra officers Thursday night to help curb crime at retail slots around town.

In Fenton, foot traffic was unexpectedly light. While many stood in at some stores earlier, it didn’t get too busy; either because people are shopping online or because many were still in food comas.

Before they could even get inside the Sunset Hills Target, shoppers had to claim a spot outside in line.

“Oh, if you don’t go tonight, you don’t get those good deals,” said Melissa Gray of Webster Groves.

Kenon Eikereekoetter and his brother said time was of the essence. Even if that meant inhaling their Thanksgiving meal.

“I finished my plate at like 12 o’clock,” he said.

When they got to the store at 3 p.m., the brothers found themselves alone.

“I was like, ‘Whoa, nobody is here?’ This is a steal. I have this,” Eikereekoetter said.

Dianne Ranciglio, a grandmother from The Hill neighborhood, said she could have used some rest after cooking up a big family feast.

“I’m tired, I would like to go home and take a nap…but they are special to me and I just want to make sure they get what they want,” she said.

As some people explained, shopping one day before the big shopping day is a whole new experience.

“I figured it’s better to go get the experience first-hand than just sit at home and order stuff off of your phone,” said Luke Powers of Arnold. “There’s no fun in that.”

And for some shoppers, Thanksgiving isn’t necessarily about the big gathering and all the fixings, but rather it’s about being thankful for.

“Yup, $179 for a Sharp HDTV…wanted my own Christmas present,” said Ericka VanDee of Sandwich, Illinois.