Two injured in officer-involved shooting in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Two people were wounded in an officer-involved shooting in St. Louis City. It happened shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of College Avenue and Conde Street, in the College Hill neighborhood of north city.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, both male victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

No officers were injured.

