Comedian Michael Colyar performing at The Laugh Lounge

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Comedian Michael Colyar is in St. Louis! He will be performing through November 26 at The Laugh Lounge.

Colyar has built his television & film career working with household names such as John Singleton, Eddie Murphy, Bernie Mac and Oprah Winfrey. He was also the voice of Buford the frog in Disney's 1st Black animated film "The Princess and the Frog."

The Chicago native joined Kim Hudson on the 9 a.m. with more about his upcoming shows.

Michael Colyar at The Laugh Lounge

Through Nov. 26th

11208 West Florissant

North County

To learn more visit: TheLaughLounge.com