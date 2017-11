× Leaders estimate church missing up to $470,000

GRAETTINGER, Iowa (AP) _ Officials say a church in northwest Iowa is missing as much as $470,000.

Sioux City television station KCAU reports that Bethel Lutheran Church officials in Graettinger say the money loss dates back to 2007. A suspect has been identified, but no arrest has been reported.

A local bank tipped church leaders about the loss after discovering suspicious account activity.

