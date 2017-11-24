× Missouri right-to-work law headed for public vote

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Following a review Missouri’s Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has certified that a new right-to-work law will be put to a public vote next year.

Aschroft on Wednesday certified the measure after his office and local election officials verified that enough registered voters signed a petition to get it on the ballot.

The law would end mandatory union fees. Unions are pushing for the public vote in the hopes that Missourians will ditch the law.

The new law was set to take effect Aug. 28. But the Missouri Constitution says laws will be suspended if enough signatures are gathered to put them to a public vote.

Ashcroft’s office says a vote on the law is slated for the Nov. 6 ballot unless Missouri lawmakers change the date.