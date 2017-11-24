× Police investigate triple shooting in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Three people were shot Friday afternoon in south St. Louis.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 4:05 p.m. in the 3600 block of Iowa Avenue, located in the Gravois Park neighborhood.

One man was shot in the hand and said to be conscious and breathing. A second male victim was shot in the torso multiple times. The third victim, a woman, was shot in the eye but conscious and breathing.

The ages of the victims was not immediately disclosed.