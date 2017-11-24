× Predators Shutout Blues 2-0

The Nashville Predators came in to Scottrade Center Friday night and silenced the Blues powerful offense in a 2-0 win. Predators goalie Pekka Rinne stopped all 34 Blues shots to earn the shutout. Ryan Johansen scored in the first period and Rinne and the Nashville defense made that goal stand up. Austin Watson’s empty net goal late in the third period provided insurance, but the Blues just couldn’t find the back of the net.

The loss drops the Blues season record to 16-6-1, good for 33 points and still atop the Central Division of the NHL. The home stand continues for the Blues on Saturday, November 25 when the Minnesota Wild comes to Scottrade Center.