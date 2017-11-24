St. Louis native showcases new workout line for men

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Do you need to purchase workout clothing? If so, we can help.

New York based men`s athletic apparel brand, Fourlaps, was created by Daniel Shapiro, a veteran in the retail industry. He joined us on FOX 2 News in the Morning to discuss the company's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, which include styles made locally in St. Louis.

Since launching in August 2016, Fourlaps has been named GQ Magazine`s 'Favorite New Workout Gear', voted 'Best Running Short' by Men`s Fitness and "The Best New Workout Clothes for Men" by Men's Health.

Named after the four laps it takes to complete a mile on a track, Daniel launched Fourlaps with a START BEFORE YOU`RE READY™ mindset. The powerful slogan is seen as a design detail throughout the line and acts as constant inspiration.

• Black Friday Deal: 30% off all running gear through Monday, November 27th

• Cyber Monday Deal: 50% off Signature Tees on Monday, November 27th - All Signature Tees are made locally in St. Louis

To learn more visit: Fourlaps.com