ST. LOUIS - It’s Black Friday and shoppers are out in full force trying to score the best deals.

The stores were crowded but manageable thanks to extra staff. Most shoppers were in good spirits.

Parking was an issue at several malls.

At West County Center shoppers went store to store trying to nab the best deals.

Mall representatives say this is the busiest shopping day of the entire year and the Saturday before Christmas is the second busiest.

Store preliminary report more sales than last year.