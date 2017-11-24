× State Rep. Bruce Franks among those arrested in protests at Galleria Mall

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Missouri State Representative Bruce Franks was among seven people arrested Friday afternoon during a Black Friday protest at the Galleria shopping mall.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Friday’s protest was part of an announced economic boycott of the Galleria and other businesses. Local African-American clergy and activists called for the boycott in protest of police brutality against minorities, as well as bank loan practices and infrastructure neglect in north St. Louis.

The protest began around 2 p.m. on the second floor of the mall, with participants shouting “shut it down” as they walked around. Around 2:25 p.m. Richmond Heights police told the group to either vacate or face arrest.

Six men and one woman were arrested.