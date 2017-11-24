Stores open early for Black Friday sales

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES PERES, Mo. _If you haven't headed out to the stores on this Black Friday, you're already late! Some places opened on Gray Thursday.

FOX 2's Katie Kormann is live at West County Center in Des Peres with how some people are taking advantage of great shopping deals.

West County Center opens at 6 a.m. with the Door Busters line forming here near the Restaurant Village entrance. But many shoppers have already made a dent in their holiday shopping lists.

Toys R Us stores across the country opened their doors at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day to give shoppers and early jump on their Black Friday shopping. At the store in Sunset Hills, shoppers rushed in with wish lists in hand, hoping to get their hands on this years hottest toys.

That Toys R Us store will remain open until 11 p.m. tonight. That`s 30 hours of non-stop shopping action!

West County Center will close at 10 p.m.