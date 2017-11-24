The Blender with Post-Dispatch music critic Kevin Johnson

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _It’s Friday and time for the blender blog with Kevin Johnson. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch music critic joined us with a list of who’s coming to town!
Tickets are on sale now for U2`s May 4 concert at the Scottrade Center. Previously, tickets were only available to those who specially pre-registered to buy tickets.
- Taylor Swift, Sept. 18, Dome at America's Center
- LouFest Black Friday Special, can buy early bird tickets at a special price
- Jethro Tull, June 29, Fox Theater
- Katt Williams, Mike Epps, Dec. 31, Scottrade Center
- Tiffany Haddish, two shows Jan. 26, the Pageant
- Alabama, Jan. 20, Family Arena
- Lil Wayne, Migos, Dec. 29, Chaifetz Arena
- G. Love and Special Sauce, Jan. 14, Delmar Hall
- Bad Boy Holiday Jam with Mase, Lil Kim, Dec. 2, the Pageant
- Kodak Black, Dec. 9, the Pageant
- Wyclef Jean, March 9; Powell Hall, with St. Louis Symphony Orchestra
- Dennis DeYoung, Feb. 16, Event Center at River City Casino
- Walk the Moon, Feb. 22, the Pageant, the Point Birth Month show
- Straight No Chaser, Friday, Fox Theater
- Mannheim Steamroller, Saturday, Fox Theater, two shows
- Frankie Valli, Thursday, Family Arena