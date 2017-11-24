× Tigers Win 6th Straight 48-45 over Arkansas, Lock Sets TD Pass Record

Drew Lock got his SEC touchdown pass record and the Missouri Tigers won their sixth straight game, 48-45 at Arkansas on Friday afternoon. Trailing 21-7, Mizzou fought back thanks to the arm of Lock. He hooked up on back to back touchdown passes of 55 and 56 yards with Emmanuel Hall to cut the Razorbacks lead to 28-21. Lock then threw his third TD pass of the second quarter, ten yards to Albert Okwuegbunam to tie the contest at 28-28. For Lock that was his 41st touchdown pass this season, breaking the old SEC mark of 40. The game was literally back and forth with either Arkansas or Missouri scoring and the other team answering right back. Mizzou went ahead twice in the fourth quarter on TD passes by Lock to Okwuegbunam and J’Mon Moore, only to have Arkansas score and retake the lead. Finally in the waning minutes, Missouri drove the ball deep into Arkansas territory for Tucker McCann to hit the game winning field goal with nine seconds remaining to finally put the Tigers ahead to stay at 48-45.

For the game Lock threw five touchdown passes and 448 yards. On the ground, Ish Witter led the Tigers with 170 yards rushing and one score.

Missouri finishes the regular season 7-5 and now awaits which Bowl game they will be invited to.