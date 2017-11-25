× Boil advisory for some of Calverton Park and Ferguson

ST. LOUIS – A precautionary boil advisory has been issued for a portion of Calverton Park and Ferguson in St. Louis County by Missouri American Water due to a water main break.

Missouri American Water recommends that customers in the affected area bring their water to a boil for three minutes prior to consumption. They also state that the water is still safe for bathing and other non-consumable uses.

Customers in the impacted area were contacted via their reverse-911 system and will be contacted again when the advisory is lifted.