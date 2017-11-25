× Gov. Greitens, wife to welcome visitors for holiday tours

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and his wife, Sheena Greitens, will be welcoming visitors to their home next week for a holiday tradition.

Annual candlelight tours at the Missouri Governor’s Mansion are planned from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 1 and from 10 a.m. to noon on Dec. 2. The tours will show decorations in several rooms of the residence. The tours are free.

Sheena Greitens is an assistant professor at the University of Missouri in Columbia.