× High drama ends Pattonville’s championship dream

COLUMBIA, MO – With just under a minute left in Saturday night’s Missouri’s Class 5A football championship in Columbia, Pattonville scored a touchdown to go up 35 to 28 against Staley. But with just 2 seconds left in the game, Staley scored and converted a two-point conversion to crush Pattonville’s championship dream 36 – 35.

After scoring with 9 sec left, here’s the 2-pt conversion for Staley to win Class 5 title… 36-35 over Pattonville @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/KOvFBRPMEm — Zac Choate (@ZacChoate) November 26, 2017

Staley wins Class 5A Championship after converting 2pt coversion. Final 36-35 over Pattonville. pic.twitter.com/bP4cFMdXEi — Jeff Bernthal (@JeffBernthal) November 26, 2017

Pattonville scores with less than a minute left. Up 35-28 over Staley with :44 left. pic.twitter.com/tp0saG7YoU — Jeff Bernthal (@JeffBernthal) November 26, 2017