HOME WORKS! helps parents of struggling students

ST. LOUIS - HOME WORKS! is the St. Louis-based teacher home-visit program that trains, supports and helps pay teachers to visit with the parents of struggling students to get them engaged in helping their children's education. This program is in 29 schools in Missouri.

HOME WORKS! aims to increase academic achievement, attendance, parental engagement, homework completion and attitudes about school, and decrease discipline issues.

Karen Kalish, Founder and Executive Director of HOME WORKS! was recently named a winner of the 2017 Roslyn S. Jaffe Award for its work with struggling students.

For more information, visit: www.teacherhomevisit.org